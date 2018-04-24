Life-threatening injuries reported after shooting at 27th, Bales - KCTV5 News

Life-threatening injuries reported after shooting at 27th, Bales

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A victim suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting at 27th Street and Bales Avenue. 

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. 

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.