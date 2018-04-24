Royals fans give Lorenzo Cain a warm welcome in return to Kauffman Stadium

Three people from Overland Park and Olathe have died in a fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks and the driver has been arrested for being intoxicated.

Three people from Overland Park and Olathe have died in a fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks and the driver has been arrested for being intoxicated.

Olathe East graduates killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Olathe East graduates killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Authorities say a man has died after possibly jumping from a Liberty bridge Sunday night, police say.

Authorities say a man has died after possibly jumping from a Liberty bridge Sunday night, police say.

It happened at about 10:11 p.m. on the bridge over Interstate 35 at the intersection of Kansas Street. (KCTV5)

It happened at about 10:11 p.m. on the bridge over Interstate 35 at the intersection of Kansas Street. (KCTV5)

Liberty man dies after possibly jumping from I-35 overpass, police say

Liberty man dies after possibly jumping from I-35 overpass, police say

Police are investigating after a deaf woman who is 5 months pregnant claimed an airline passenger punched her and her service dog.

Police are investigating after a deaf woman who is 5 months pregnant claimed an airline passenger punched her and her service dog.

A 13-year-old girl in Hawaii was arrested for second-degree murder after her one-day-old infant was found dead in a trash can.

A 13-year-old girl in Hawaii was arrested for second-degree murder after her one-day-old infant was found dead in a trash can.

13-year-old girl arrested after her dead baby was found in a trash can

13-year-old girl arrested after her dead baby was found in a trash can

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning and left a man dead.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning and left a man dead.

A small dog that was doused with gasoline and intentionally set on fire almost two weeks ago in Tucson has died.

A small dog that was doused with gasoline and intentionally set on fire almost two weeks ago in Tucson has died.

Police: Dog dies after owner intentionally sets her on fire

Police: Dog dies after owner intentionally sets her on fire

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy died Sunday when a motorized mini-bike he was riding was hit by a pickup truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy died Sunday when a motorized mini-bike he was riding was hit by a pickup truck.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon about seven miles west of Prescott in Linn County in east-central Kansas. (KCTV5)

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon about seven miles west of Prescott in Linn County in east-central Kansas. (KCTV5)

First, it was catastrophic lava. Then it was sulfur dioxide. Now Big Island residents have yet another danger to worry about.

First, it was catastrophic lava. Then it was sulfur dioxide. Now Big Island residents have yet another danger to worry about.

Lava pouring out from four different fissures formed one larger stream, part of which threatens an important way out for lower Puna residents. (KITV)

Lava pouring out from four different fissures formed one larger stream, part of which threatens an important way out for lower Puna residents. (KITV)

Lava pouring out from four different fissures formed one larger stream, part of which threatens an important way out for lower Puna residents. (KITV)

Lava pouring out from four different fissures formed one larger stream, part of which threatens an important way out for lower Puna residents. (KITV)

University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday that Director of Athletics Sheahon Zenger has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday that Director of Athletics Sheahon Zenger has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

Disparities were widely apparent during Zengers tenure, with the basketball program posting a record of 210-41 and the football team posting a record of 12-72. (AP)

Disparities were widely apparent during Zengers tenure, with the basketball program posting a record of 210-41 and the football team posting a record of 12-72. (AP)

KU fires athletic director Sheahon Zenger, with chancellor pointing to "challenges" in parts of program

KU fires athletic director Sheahon Zenger, with chancellor pointing to "challenges" in parts of program

A shooter has been reported at Texas' Santa Fe High School, the school district there said. The district is on lockdown.

The teenager who allegedly used a shotgun and a revolver to kill 10 people and wound 10 others at a Texas high school Friday admitted he didn't shoot people he liked and meant to kill the ones he did target, a... More >