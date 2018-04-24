Royals fans give Lorenzo Cain a warm welcome in return to Kauffm - KCTV5 News

Royals fans give Lorenzo Cain a warm welcome in return to Kauffman Stadium

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain smiles at the crowd as they cheer the former Royal before his at bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals. (AP File Photo) Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain smiles at the crowd as they cheer the former Royal before his at bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals. (AP File Photo)
Former Kansas City Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain received a standing ovation from fans in his return to Kauffman Stadium. 

Now playing for the Milwaukee Brewers, Cain batted lead off in Tuesday's game. 

The Royals' Twitter account tweeted video of the warm reception from the fans: 

Cain was greeted by former teammate Salvador Perez, who return to the lineup on Tuesday.

