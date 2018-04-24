Ottawa police, Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigate shoo - KCTV5 News

Ottawa police, Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Ottawa, KS on Tuesday afternoon. 

Police were dispatched at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting call in the 900 block of E. 7th Street. 

When arriving, they discovered that both the suspect and victim of the shooting had left the scene. 

Shortly before 5 p.m., the victim arrived to an area hospital. 

Investigators also located a vehicle fitting the description of the one involved in the shooting. The driver was detained by police. 

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. 

