Ottawa police, Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Ottawa, KS on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting call in the 900 block of E. 7th Street.

When arriving, they discovered that both the suspect and victim of the shooting had left the scene.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the victim arrived to an area hospital.

Investigators also located a vehicle fitting the description of the one involved in the shooting. The driver was detained by police.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.