Police ID woman who died on Alaskan Airlines plane in Kansas City

Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Authorities say a woman died on an Alaska Airlines plane that took off from Seattle and landed at Kansas City International Airport.

Kansas City police said in a news release that firefighters responded Tuesday to a medical emergency on Flight 478 and found the woman dead. She was identified Wednesday as 59-year-old Anna Lively of Humansville, MO.

Police said it appeared that Lively suffered a cardiac arrest but the exact cause of death won't be known until after an autopsy.

The airline's website says the flight was direct from Seattle to Kansas City.

