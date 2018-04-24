2 confirmed measles cases for students inside Liberty School District

The Clay County Health Center informed the Liberty School District on Tuesday that two of its students had confirmed cases of measles.

The school district notified families of students who attend South Valley Middle School and Liberty North High School with letters.

Health officials at this time believe there was no measles exposure to students, staff or guests at Liberty North High School, but did add there may have been measles exposure at South Valley Middle School.

