4 arrested following police pursuit in KCK

Four people were taken into custody following a police pursuit in KCK.

Kansas City, KS police confirm the pursuit wrapped up around 1310 Fairfax Trafficway.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 2500 block of N. 13th Street at 2:35 p.m. on a burglary report.

The suspects' vehicle was seen in the area of 13th Street and Washington and police pursued it.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted and performed a pit maneuver around 3:15 p.m.

One of the suspects suffered minor injuries. No law enforcement officer was injured.

There's no word at this time why the pursuit began.

