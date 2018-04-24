Pilot injured, but expected to survive after his second plane crash in Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pilot was injured when his small plane crashed in central Kansas.

The pilot was taken to a Salina hospital but the patrol says is injuries were not considered life threatening.

Trooper Ben Gardner says the plane crashed Tuesday afternoon northeast of Roxbury in McPherson County.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the pilot said he was trying to take off from a blacktop road when the plane's left wing hit a street sign and came back down.

Gardner said in some circumstances taking off from a street is legal and there was no indication the pilot broke the law.

KWCH, KCTV5's CBS affiliate in Wichita, reports the plane belongs to Randal Shannon. Shannon was involved in another plane crash last year in the same area of McPherson County.

After the first wreck, Shannon was initially reported missing because he walked away from the plane and entered a bank to call 911.

He was hospitalized following Tuesday's crash, but is expected to survive.

