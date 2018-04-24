TRAFFIC ALERT: Eighth Street Bridge over I-70 closed until mid-August

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Interstate 70 until approximately mid-August. (File photo)

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Interstate 70 until approximately mid-August.

This closure is for bridge repairs and is part of an extensive bridge repair project along I-70 also including the Ninth Street, 10th Street, and Chestnut Avenue bridges over I-70.

Motorists must find an alternate route or use the suggested detour by heading north and using Admiral Boulevard to go around the closure.

