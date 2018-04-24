Commission to unveil ideas to fix college basketball's woes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - College basketball is getting ready to hear new ideas on how to fix corruption in the sport.

A commission led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will present recommendations Wednesday to key NCAA leaders. That will start what could be a complicated process of changing the sport by next season.

College hoops has been embroiled in a fraud and bribery scandal since last year. That's when federal prosecutors charged coaches, an Adidas executive and others with improperly steering recruits toward certain schools, agents and sponsorship deals.

Rice's commission is charged with finding ways to reform and modernize rules, including looking at the NCAA's relationship with the NBA, youth leagues, apparel companies and agents. It also reviewed an enforcement process that frequently takes years to resolve complicated cases of potentially major rules violations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.