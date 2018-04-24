Cash in on some fun with your expired Toys “R” Us gift cards

Main Event Entertainment is allowing guests to bring in any unredeemed Toys “R” Us plastic gift card and exchange it for $20 in game play. (AP/Main Event)

If you still have expired Toys “R” Us gift cards lying around, there is a way to still a way to cash in on some fun.

Main Event Entertainment is allowing guests to bring in any unredeemed Toys “R” Us plastic gift card and exchange it for $20 in game play.

A $20 FUNcard will be issued for each Toys “R” Us gift card, regardless of the value remaining on the card. However, there is a limit two gift cards redeemed, per person, per day. The promotion ends May 31.

“We wanted to take a challenging situation and make it more positive for our guests,” said Brendan Mauri, senior director of marketing at Main Event Entertainment. “We understand that parents and kids all across the country were upset by the closing of one of their favorite retail brands, so we wanted to offer a silver lining to them by turning their expired gift cards into $20 of pure fun!”

All Toys “R” Us gift cards expired on April 21. The retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September and is in the midst of a liquidation and asset auction overseen by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Virginia.

For Main Event locations and more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.