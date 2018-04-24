Do you know your true age? Understanding your metabolic age

Do you know your metabolic age? Basically, it is the numerical value of how efficiently your body burns calories. (KCTV5)

Our health is haunted by numbers with our weight, cholesterol and blood pressure.

But, there's been a lot of buzz lately about one more number that could bring all of those other numbers into check.

Do you know your metabolic age? Basically, it is the numerical value of how efficiently your body burns calories.

When checked through a stand-on device at MaxLife Weight Loss and Body Balancing in Overland Park, many find their metabolic age is far older than their actual age.

So what’s the cause? Well, for most of us, we’ve hurt our metabolism by all of the yo-yo dieting we’ve tried over the years.

Darin Upchurch with Max Life says there is a way to lower that number by finding an overall balance in many aspects of your system.

Upchurch has a scanner for that too which looks at more than 500 bio-marker electrical impulses that flow through the body.

The results tell you the top 10 toxins your body has been exposed to, the top five organ systems that are stressed, what supplements you need and the foods your body needs.

Once a body balance is found some have seen the pounds come off.

Just ask Tony Stevens, from KFKF radio. He has lost 25 pounds and has gone off prescription medications he’s been on for most of his adult life. Plus, his metabolic age is now ten years younger than his numerical age.

