New app helps parents keep track of children's phone, internet usage

From cyberbullying to inappropriate content, a child's phone is just one click away from becoming dangerous.

A new app is trying to change that, without giving parents the label of overbearing.

Monitoring each of a child’s social media accounts can take hours.

But now it doesn’t have to, thanks to the Bark app.

Bark monitors 24 social media platforms that kids may be on, detecting potential risks and sending alerts to parents.

The app constantly monitors several potential risks. Such as nudity in photos, foul language, sexting, cyberbullying and even signs of depression.

Parents say this is the kind of help they are looking for.

“I think that's pivotal right now. We have a lot of bullying going on and I know parents, myself included, try to stay on top of that and try to understand what’s going on today, but they can be very secretive,” mother of two Alisa Galvin said.

If the app detects any red flags, parents are notified with a screenshot of the message. The app also offers recommendations on how to handle each situation.

So, instead of spending hours looking at a child’s different accounts, Bark acts like the one-stop shop.

The app cost’s nine dollars per month but Galvin says the comfort is worth the price.

“Nine dollars isn't that much when you're talking about your children’s safety and bullying going on right now,” Galvin said.

The cost also covers multiple devices, so parents will not need extra to pay to monitor each child’s accounts.

To download the app, click here.

