Olathe mother accused of attempting to murder 3 children found competent for trial

An Olathe mother has been found competent to stand trial on charges that she attempted to kill her three children before trying to take her own life.

In February, officers were called to the family's home on Monday in the 1700 block of N Lennox Street, where they found Roever and her three children needing medical attention.

Information Roever gave police indicated her children had taken a substance "meant to harm them." Court records say Roever gave the children non-prescribed medication.

Court documents say two of the children would have died if they hadn't been found and rushed to a hospital. The records also show Roever and her ex-husband have been involved in long-running litigation involving domestic issues, including child custody.

Roever is being held on $1 million bond.

