'It kills me': Family members react to death of utility worker murdered in Kansas City

A utility worker was shot and killed near Ninth Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Johnathon Porter, was working at the construction site for a company that contracted with Spire Energy.

Officers were called about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the shooting victim in a construction area. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the motive is unknown.

Family members react to Porter's death

Porter had been living in Kansas City for a month on that job - but would come home to Appleton City, MO on the weekends.

He had started a treehouse for his little brother and sister.

"“I’m not going to be able to see him anymore. And it kills me," said Lindy Porter, his mother.

Porter’s dad and brother held his mother tight, mostly silent, as she put words to the whole family’s loss.

“Not to see that smile, not to see that smirk, not to yell at him for not drinking out of the milk jug," she said.

Family members say he was months away from having a child of his own.

He leaves behind three brothers, two sisters, his parents and so many more.

Photo of person of interest released

Kansas City police are looking for a subject of interest in connection to the case. He is described as a black male between 25-30 years old. According to police, he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray pants.

He was last seen in the area heading northeast by foot.

Spire issued the following statement:

“We are heartbroken today after an InfraSource employee performing work for Spire was shot at a Kansas City construction site. He later died at the hospital. Until we know more, we are working with police and InfraSource to pull crews off the streets in the Kansas City area. We ask that you hold this man, his family, his friends, InfraSource and utility workers, and our communities in your thoughts and prayers.”

InfraSource issued the following statement::

“We are deeply saddened today after one of our InfraSource employees was shot and killed this morning while working on a construction site in Kansas City, Missouri for our customer, Spire. We are actively cooperating with local law enforcement to determine the cause of this tragic incident. We ask that you hold our employee, his family and friends, and our InfraSource family in your thoughts and prayers. No other details have been confirmed at this time.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

