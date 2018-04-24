Southbound K-7 closed at Harold after 3-vehicle crash - KCTV5 News

Southbound K-7 closed at Harold after 3-vehicle crash

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities have closed southbound Kansas Highway 7 at Harold Street due to a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at about 7:55 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The highway is closed from Harold to Spruce Street.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

