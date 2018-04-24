Greitens' defense to argue for restraining order against Hawley

On Tuesday, Greitens' lawyers will argue in court that a restraining order should be issued against Attorney General Josh Hawley. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal team is calling a pair of felony criminal investigations a political witch hunt.

On Thursday, Greitens' lawyers will argue in court that a restraining order should be issued against Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The motion was filed the night before Hawley announced that his office had uncovered “potentially criminal acts” committed by Greitens regarding his use of a charity’s donor list to benefit his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

After Hawley turned over evidence to the St. Louis prosecutor, the same prosecutor charging Greitens with invasion of privacy, he was then charged with the second felony just two days before the statute of limitations expired.

If the restraining order is granted, Hawley would be blocked from any further investigations into the Governor.

The filing also requests the appointment of a special prosecutor.

In a move on Monday, judges scheduled two hearings on Greitens' defense team’s request to block those investigating his use of the charity donor list.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison is to hold a hearing Tuesday on Greitens' request to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from a felony case filed Friday related to the donor list.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has scheduled a Thursday hearing at 10 a.m. on Greitens' request to block Attorney General Josh Hawley from investigating the governor. He contends Hawley has a conflict because he called on Greitens to resign after a House committee released a report with testimony alleging Greitens was sexually aggressive toward a woman.

Greitens faces a May 14 trial in St. Louis for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual of the woman while she was partially nude.

Other developments in the case were made known on Monday, as the attorney for the ex-husband of the woman involved in the affair with Greitens now claims he, the attorney, received two $50,000 cash payments.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.