Missouri Department of Conservation investigating after 160 turtles found dead in southeast Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for help after over 160 turtles were found dead.

A Hayti Fire Department crew came across the dump site of dead turtles while battling a wildfire, according to a news release.

The discovery included 161 red-eared sliders and two snapping turtles.

"This dump site is, without a doubt, the most egregious turtle poaching incident that I have seen in my career," Missouri Conservation Agent Brian Shelton said in a statement. "I'm appalled that anyone would have this kind of disregard for our wildlife here in the Bootheel."

A $1,000 award has been requested for information about this case.

If you have more information, contact the department at 573-757-8357 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.