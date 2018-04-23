Missouri Department of Conservation investigating after 160 turt - KCTV5 News

Missouri Department of Conservation investigating after 160 turtles found dead in southeast Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for help after over 160 turtles were found dead. 

A Hayti Fire Department crew came across the dump site of dead turtles while battling a wildfire, according to a news release. 

The discovery included 161 red-eared sliders and two snapping turtles. 

"This dump site is, without a doubt, the most egregious turtle poaching incident that I have seen in my career," Missouri Conservation Agent Brian Shelton said in a statement. "I'm appalled that anyone would have this kind of disregard for our wildlife here in the Bootheel."

A $1,000 award has been requested for information about this case. 

If you have more information, contact the department at 573-757-8357 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111. 

