UPDATE: Missing Kansas City man found safe

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Police say Joe Weston has been found safe. Thank you for sharing!

ORIGINAL STORY: 

Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing man. 

Joseph "Joe" Weston, 50, has been missing since Monday at 3 p.m. 

Police say he was riding his gray mountain bike home from the Country Club Plaza area. 

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a dark-colored shirt with "POLICE" written on it. 

He's 5'7", weighs 296 pounds and has a tattoo of the wrestler "Goldberg" on his right arm. 

If you have more information, please contact the KCPD's Missing Person's Department at 816-234-5136.

