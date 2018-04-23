UPDATE: Missing Kansas City man found safe

UPDATE: Police say Joe Weston has been found safe. Thank you for sharing!

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing man.

Joseph "Joe" Weston, 50, has been missing since Monday at 3 p.m.

Police say he was riding his gray mountain bike home from the Country Club Plaza area.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a dark-colored shirt with "POLICE" written on it.

He's 5'7", weighs 296 pounds and has a tattoo of the wrestler "Goldberg" on his right arm.

If you have more information, please contact the KCPD's Missing Person's Department at 816-234-5136.

