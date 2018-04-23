Flames damage multiple homes in 3-alarm fire near Admiral, Forest

Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly before 7 a.m. (KCTV5)

Kansas City Fire Department crews spent over 10 hours battling multiple house fires near Admiral Boulevard and Forest Avenue.

The fires started shortly before 8:55 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters say a single, vacant home caught fire before flames spread to houses on its north and south sides.

The roof has been destroyed on the home where the fire started. Smoke could be seen coming out of the northern home for several hours and flames were seen on the main floor of the southern house.

A woman living in the northern house says she woke up and the siding on her house was melting. Three people got out of that home safely and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Investigators are working to discover the cause of the fire.

