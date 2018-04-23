Missouri House moves to legalize medical marijuana - KCTV5 News

Missouri House moves to legalize medical marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would legalize medical marijuana for many patients.

The bill, approved Monday in a voice vote, would allow anyone over 18 dying of a terminal disease to access smokeless medical marijuana. People with cancer, Alzheimer's, post-traumatic stress disorder and a variety of other conditions would also qualify.

Proponents say this will help dying patients alleviate pain and give relief to veterans struggling with the effects of war.

Some lawmakers say the bill doesn't go far enough. During a committee hearing earlier this year, opponents also said marijuana should first be legalized at the federal level.

The bill needs to be voted on again before it heads to the Senate.

