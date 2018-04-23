Kansas DCF proposes new spending, hiring unlicensed workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas' top child welfare official is proposing additional spending and says her agency needs to hire workers who are not licensed social workers to conduct investigations.

Department for Children and Families Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel outlined initiatives Monday that would cost $24 million over three years.

The new spending would more than double the size of a $16.5 million package of initiatives for that she and Gov. Jeff Colyer outlined in January to improve services for abused and neglected children.

Some of the new funds would go to hire child protective services workers to conduct abuse and neglect investigations. She said the state has more than 200 positions to fill and cannot find enough licensed social workers.

Legislators would consider the new proposals after their annual spring break ends Thursday.

