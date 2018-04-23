Former President George H.W. Bush in intensive care - KCTV5 News

Former President George H.W. Bush in intensive care

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
President George H.W. Bush (file) President George H.W. Bush (file)

(CNN) -- Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care, CNN has learned.

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

