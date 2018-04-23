Daily closures planned for lanes of I-435 this week

Drivers using westbound I-435 for the next few months may run in to some delays. (KCTV5)

Drivers using westbound I-435 for the next few months may run into some delays.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning daily lane closures next week for the Interstate 435 South Loop Link Project.

Starting Monday, motorists should prepare for the following closures:

The outside lane of westbound I-435 will be closed from Grandview Road to 104th Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through August 26.

The outside lane of eastbound I-435 will be closed from Holmes to State Line Road from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The inside lane of eastbound I-435 next to the median barrier will also be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

This work replaces the bridges at Wornall and Holmes, rehabilitates the bridges at 104th Street and the Blue River, and upgrades the pavement on I-435 which includes adding another lane.

