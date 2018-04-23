KU students target university's private jet in protest against t - KCTV5 News

KU students target university's private jet in protest against tuition costs

Posted: Updated:
File photo. File photo.
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Students at the University of Kansas are protesting the rising cost of tuition. 

Students have targeted, as a symbolic protest, the university's private jet. 

They stood outside the chancellor's house with signs protesting the jet. An issue they point to is an 88-page study by the University of Kansas Senate Planning and Resources Committee that says the jet is being used inefficiently. 

The report says that it "is costing nearly 10 x more per passenger-mile than a properly used aircraft.”

"When this jet is being used to meet with donors, when it’s being used for recruitment, they’re not getting in the jet," said student Lev Comolli. "They’re flying the jet from one airport to another airport. They’re not flying to the person’s house and saying look at my jet, will you donate money?” 

Comolli says they hope their message is heard by the chancellor. He is the only one that can make a decision to sell the jet off.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="csFooter"> <div class="csFooterCol csFirst"> <img src="http://KCTV.images.worldnow.com/images/8966346_G.png" alt="KCTV 5 News"> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/208602/news">News</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/209403/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="/category/209404/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/weather">Weather</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/214516/stormtrack5">StormTrack5 Doppler</a></li> <li><a href="/category/214521/7-day-forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/category/237966/watch-storms-live">Watch Storms Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/73801/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/208603/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="/category/217647/photo-galleries">Photos</a></li> <li><a href="/category/210199/contact-us">About KCTV5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings">Job Openings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol csLast"> <h3>Online Public File: <pre style="margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: -5px;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kctv" target="_blank">KCTV</a></span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/ksmo" target="_blank" >KSMO</a></span></pre></h3> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.kctv5.com/story/14954405/closed-captioning-questions">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li>Children's Programming: <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kctv/programs-list/" target="_blank">KCTV</a> <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/ksmo-tv/programs-list/" target="_blank">KSMO</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.kctv5.com/link/750903/fcc-eeo-public-file-report" target="_blank">FCC EEO Public File Report</a></li> <li><a href="/story/19706643/public-file-contact-information">Public File Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> <div id="csFooterBottom"> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.worldnow.com/" class="csLogoWN"><img border="0" alt="Powered by WorldNow" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_blue.png"></a> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.cnn.com/" class="csLogoCNN"><img border="0" alt="CNN" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/meredith/custom/2012/images/cnn.png"></a> <div id="csFooterBottomText"> All content &copy; 2018, <span>KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station)</span> . All Rights Reserved.<br> For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/18991/this-sites-terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> </div> </div>