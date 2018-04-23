KU students target university's private jet in protest against tuition costs

Students at the University of Kansas are protesting the rising cost of tuition.

Students have targeted, as a symbolic protest, the university's private jet.

They stood outside the chancellor's house with signs protesting the jet. An issue they point to is an 88-page study by the University of Kansas Senate Planning and Resources Committee that says the jet is being used inefficiently.

The report says that it "is costing nearly 10 x more per passenger-mile than a properly used aircraft.”

"When this jet is being used to meet with donors, when it’s being used for recruitment, they’re not getting in the jet," said student Lev Comolli. "They’re flying the jet from one airport to another airport. They’re not flying to the person’s house and saying look at my jet, will you donate money?”

Comolli says they hope their message is heard by the chancellor. He is the only one that can make a decision to sell the jet off.

