Attorney claims to have received mysterious $100k cash payment

Attorney claims to have received mysterious $100k cash payment before Greitens story broke

Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Al Watkins speaks to media outside a downtown St. Louis courthouse Monday afternoon. (KMOV) Al Watkins speaks to media outside a downtown St. Louis courthouse Monday afternoon. (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The attorney for the ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens now claims he, the attorney, received two $50,000 cash payments.

According to Al Watkins, the attorney representing the ex-husband, the payments took place on the day News 4 interviewed the ex-husband for our story and the following day.

Supporters of the governor have been questioning the motivations of the ex-husband to tell the story of the affair, and to share the secret recording he made of her back in 2015 detailing the affair.

Watkins claims he does not know who the money came from and says the payments were dropped off at his office by courier service.

KMOV's Lauren Trager and other St. Louis reporters have asked Watkins repeatedly about the payments. News 4 most recently asked about two weeks ago, and Watkins denied that any payments were made, he then made a plea for funds to pay his legal bills.

KMOV is not identifying the ex-husband because that would reveal the identity of his wife, known as KS in all legal documents, who had an affair with Greitens and is the victim in the charged case against the Governor for invasion of privacy.

