Woman seeks thief who stole 9 dogs from her Blue Springs home

A Blue Springs woman is searching for her missing dogs. She says she was trying to sell some Pomeranian puppies online. Then, while she was away from the house last Thursday, someone stole seven puppies and the adults. (Amy Anderson/KCTV5 News)

A Blue Springs woman is desperately searching for her missing dogs.

She says she was trying to sell some Pomeranian puppies online. Then, while she was away from the house last Thursday, someone stole seven puppies and the adults.

It has been a very tough four days for Carol Stathas and her family. Stathas says she had chatted on Facebook with a young man about putting down a deposit on one of the puppies.

"His story to me to me was that was that he was wanting to buy the puppy for his mother," she said.

The man arranged to come by to see the dogs but was a no-show. The next day he texted asking if he could come by. Stathas told him it would have to be later because she was at work.

That's when she believes he walked right into her house and helped himself. He walked away with two adult dogs and all of the puppies except one.

Stathas filed a police report and started doing some investigating herself.

"Basically, Thursday night I spent the entire night posting on Facebook on KC Stolen and any other stolen sides I could find," she said.

She ended up getting a message from a woman who said a man was offering to sell her a Pomeranian. Just to be safe, she sent a picture of the dog. It was Stathas' dog, Annabelle.

Stathas has turned over all the information she has to Blue Springs police including what appears to be the identity of the man who stole her dogs. She says she's waiting patiently for any word.

KCTV5 News reached out to Blue Springs police, and they tell us they are working on it but declined to comment.

Stathas says she can't stop worrying about her pups and doesn't ever want to see this happen to someone else.

"I really want my babies back," she said. "I want the public to know there are awful people out there like this and don't fall victim to them."

If you think you know where the dogs are, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You could get a cash reward for information.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.