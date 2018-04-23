Dozens of new parking spaces to be added in downtown Overland Pa - KCTV5 News

Dozens of new parking spaces to be added in downtown Overland Park

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
More than three dozen new parking spaces will be added on 79th Street in the downtown Overland Park area.
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

More than three dozen new parking spaces will be added on 79th Street in the downtown Overland Park area. 

Business owners say more parking is desperately needed. 

On a busy night, Scott Wenta, the general manager at Maloney’s, says some of his customers have to park blocks away from his sports bar.

“They can do the farmers market and then they can do the bank, but they after that it’s very limited parking downtown," he said.

So, he welcomes the street improvement project on 79th Street between Floyd and Santa Fe.

“A few years ago, the city completed a downtown parking study and this was identified as one of the areas for potentially adding parking to help with the downtown development and the farmers market," project manager  Becky Bonebrake said.

The city plans to remove the center turn lane and add 44 new parking spaces. During one phase of the project, the eastbound lane will be closed for a week, but no other detours are expected.

Wenta says he’ll gladly go through a short course of construction if that means more parking for his customers.

“We’re excited especially when we have the spots that are right in front of here so people don’t have to walk as far, but it’s going to help us a lot. People won’t have to walk as far, and they’re not going to have to worry about the towing behind us as well," he said.

The parking spaces will be free with no time limit. Construction should be complete in about six weeks. 

