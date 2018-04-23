Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Kansas City woman

Jared Witthar, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday. (KCPD)

Authorities say a 32-year-old Independence man has been charged in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend, whose body was found in a wooded area in a park.

Jared Witthar, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called on March 15 to Sheffield Park in response to a body found in a wooded area of the Kansas City park.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Jackson County Medical Examiner. The victim was identified as Theresa Chrisman.

Witnesses told police that Witthar and Chrisman were in past relationship.

Police found traces of the victim's blood in her vehicle. And, at the park, the police found a knife. DNA on the handle found Witthar was a possible contributor of DNA on the handle. Blood on the blade was determined to be from the victim.

