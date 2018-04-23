Lawrence police locate missing 21-year-old woman

Madison Supica was last seen about 3:15 a.m. Sunday at her home near West 20th Street and Naismith Drive. (Lawrence Police Department)

Police say they have located a missing 21-year-old Lawrence woman.

Madison Supica was last seen about 3:15 a.m. Sunday at her home near West 20th Street and Naismith Drive.

She did not have her vehicle, purse or cell phone with her, police said.

Police said she was found about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

