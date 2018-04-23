Lawrence police locate missing 21-year-old woman - KCTV5 News

Lawrence police locate missing 21-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Madison Supica was last seen about 3:15 a.m. Sunday at her home near West 20th Street and Naismith Drive. (Lawrence Police Department) Madison Supica was last seen about 3:15 a.m. Sunday at her home near West 20th Street and Naismith Drive. (Lawrence Police Department)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Police say they have located a missing 21-year-old Lawrence woman.

Madison Supica was last seen about 3:15 a.m. Sunday at her home near West 20th Street and Naismith Drive.

She did not have her vehicle, purse or cell phone with her, police said.

Police said she was found about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.