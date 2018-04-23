Kansas DCF to announce child welfare system changes after boy tortured, killed in KCK home

Adrian Jones suffered terrible abuse before dying in his Kansas City, KS house of horrors. (KCTV5)

Many Kansans have called for change in the state's department of children and families.

One of the cases bringing that change was the death of a young boy in the Kansas City area.

Adrian Jones suffered terrible abuse, being tortured and forced to live in a shower, before dying in his Kansas City, KS house of horrors.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families has been the subject of several KCTV5 News investigations. On Monday, they are expected to announce changes to the child welfare system.

Greater accountability, that was one of the promises Gina Meier-Hummel, the new Secretary for the Department of Children and Families, made when she was appointed.

Monday's announcement is expected at 1:30 p.m. and will allow her to fulfill that promise.

After Adrian was tragically killed, DCF has been in the spotlight. In that case, the organization designed to protect children said they did all they could to check on the boy.

KCTV5 also exposed the department after they wrongly blacklisted a woman with a developmental disability from working with children.

Part of the changes being announced Monday focus on foster care services.

In 2017, it was reported that more than 70 foster children were missing in Kansas.

Meier-Hummel has found a way to make sure that doesn’t happen again. She’s demanding a report on her desk each morning detailing who’s missing.

The department says they have designed new contracts that will promote safety, increase accountability and prioritize keeping families together.

DCF is also seeking the public’s help. They are looking for suggestions about what should be included in their new contracts.

The department is also asking for the public’s opinion. Suggestions can be submitted online here.

A meeting will also be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the DCF Administration Building, located at 555 S. Kansas Avenue in Topeka, KS.

