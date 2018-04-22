Brazen shoplifters target Apple Store on Country Club Plaza

Police are looking for the people responsible for shoplifting merchandise from the Country Club Plaza Apple Store in front of several witnesses.

A bystander caught part of the theft on camera Sunday afternoon when three men, in a matter of seconds, brazenly stole several items.

According to representatives from Apple, an alarm was activated when the iPhone were detached from tether cords attaching them to tables inside the store.

“I'm more surprised that it's happened here. I haven't really seen anything or heard anything getting stolen on the Plaza,” Eric Maxon said.

“There's no security or anything you see out in the open, and I'm surprised that someone didn't do it sooner,” Allan Rodriguez said.

Monday morning, the store was open again and the once empty slots filled again.

Tess Rusbarsky says she had no idea anything had happened when she was in the store Monday. She also isn’t sure how she would have responded.

“I kind of wonder if I would have been the same way, just shocked. I don't know because I get why maybe people filmed to be like, ‘Oh wow, I'm catching someone in the act, but would I have been more proactive, like actually started screaming, yelling … I don't know. I'd like to think I would've but you know maybe that was the best thing for them to do,” she said.

And even though Rodriguez was surprised that it hadn’t happened sooner, he still was shocked it even happened at all.

“Pure shock, because you don't expect someone to go in there just bombard the store and take everything … you expect people to go in and out get their products and just leave,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also call the Kansas City Police Department's Robbery Unit at 816-234-5230.

