Kansas governor signs bill to bar guns from domestic abusers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed legislation making it illegal under Kansas law for people convicted of domestic violence to own guns.

The new law takes effect next week after Colyer acted Friday. The new law also will make it illegal for fugitives, people under protection from stalking and abuse orders and people in the country illegally to own or possess firearms.

Federal law already prohibits domestic abusers from possessing firearms for five years following a conviction. The new Kansas law will allow state prosecution of offenders. Supporters say that's important because federal prosecutors rarely take up the cases.

The gun-control group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America lobbied for the measure and law enforcement groups supported it.

The legislation had broad support. Colyer is a gun-rights backer.

