Kansas fraternities developing hazing and drinking policies

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - University of Kansas fraternity leaders say they are developing plans to reduce hazing and dangerous drinking.

The new initiative comes about a month after a freeze on the fraternities' social activities was enacted and then quickly revoked after fraternity leaders complained.

The new plan will require fraternities to reform recruitment and pledging processes at the 24 chapters. It will also require chapters to meet with university administrators yearly to review progress.

That action came after several houses were sanctioned this semester for hazing and drinking.

The Kansas City Star reports the new initiative also will require fraternities to revise programs for new members, undergo substance abuse education, ban hard liquor at houses and limit the number of guests at social events.

Information on how policies will be enforced wasn't released.

