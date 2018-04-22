Wichita man finds dog beaten to death - KCTV5 News

Wichita man finds dog beaten to death

Posted: Updated:
(KWCH) (KWCH)
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Wichita are investigating after a dog was found beaten to death inside a home. 

Robbie Miller said he came home Sunday morning and discovered that someone broke into his home through the back door and robbed him. 

Miller later discovered his dog lying dead at the front door. 

He posted about the incident on Facebook: 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.