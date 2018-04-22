Kansas City Zoo sees large turnout for Earth Day event

Families at the Kansas City Zoo encountered environmentally friendly exhibits as part of Earth Day on Sunday.

The parking lot in front of the entrance was full and the zoo was expecting about 2,500 visitors.

It was a way to bring awareness to mother nature while having fun at the same time.

Children at the zoo learned the importance of a clean environment while doing hands-on activities.

“This is where the young kids learn about our Earth and learn about what’s going on and how they can help out,” said Tim Steimmetz, Senior Curator of Living Collections.

The children at the event got to make “seed bombs,” a mixture of clay, compost, and seeds to take home and plant in their gardens.

One mother said activities like that help her family get more involved with nature.

“We don’t know as much as we would like, but we have a new plan to hopefully get a garden up and running to make his baby food,” Alisha Turner said.

Children learned one important lesson. “It is important so we stay alive, so we can replenish,” according to Mackenze Turner.

There was also a special gadget showing the importance of recycling. On it, you could see all the tools that could be used again instead of going into the trash.

“The main lesson here is that trash is a resource,” said Richard Renner, Owner of the Recycle Cycle. “Trash is just things that you can’t use and when you find something you can do with it, like make a car, it becomes a resource.”

The zoo said Earth Day is popular with families and plans to continue the same tradition next year.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.