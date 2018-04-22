Boy recovering after nearly drowning at Kansas City hotel - KCTV5 News

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A 12-year-old boy is recovering after nearly drowning in a Kansas City hotel. 

Police confirm one person was taken to the hospital around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. 

It happened at the Sure-Stay Hotel near Corrington Avenue and Parvin Road. The hotel has an indoor pool. 

At this time, the circumstances of the near drowning are unknown. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

