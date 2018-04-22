Police investigate double-shooting in Kansas City's River Market

Two people were wounded in a shooting on the northeastern side of the River Market area in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

Police had to investigate two scenes related to the shooting for several hours.

The shooting itself happened around 2 p.m. in a parking lot near the cold storage lofts by 2nd Street.

The driver of a silver car was wounded and tried to get away, but stopped at a light less than a block away at 3rd and Grand.

Two people were found shot in the silver car. Multiple holes could be seen on the driver's side of the front windshield.

A man who works in the City Market told KCTV5 he heard nine to 10 shots in quick succession. Another man said he heard seven shots as he was getting out of his car.

Bystanders did step in to help.

“The guy was really in pain," said John Chuebemal, who heard the gunshots. "He can’t do anything. So he roll out, to open the door, and he roll out from there.”

“Three guys were walking, tried to help, and a lady," he said. "They walked in and held him down, trying to cover up the wound."

According to police, the two victims are in stable condition.

There's no suspect information at this time.

HAPPENING NOW: #KCMO police are investigating after two people were wounded in shooting at 3rd & Grand in the River Market. pic.twitter.com/PD841LAY1s — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) April 22, 2018

Multiple bullet holes can be seen on the driver’s side of the front windshield. #KCMO Police tell @KCTV5 both victims are in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/QQFrTo5gLV — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) April 22, 2018

The shooting was here, in the parking lot north of 3rd & Grand. The silver car with the 2 victims stopped less than a block away at the light. pic.twitter.com/VYT0gAjZFy — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) April 22, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.