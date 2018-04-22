One charged in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant - KCTV5 News

One charged in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

A man has been charged with with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and two counts of battery in connection to an apparent bar fight in Shawnee that left multiple parties injured. 

Elmer Ramirez, 32, is being held on a $100,000 bond. 

Shawnee police said Sunday someone was shot in the ankle at a restaurant

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the La Terraza Bar and Grill at 10923 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Officers originally went to the area after someone called and said they heard gunshots.

When they arrived, they found out that one person had been shot in the ankle. The victim is expected to recover. 

It’s unknown whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

No one else was injured.

