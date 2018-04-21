Authorities trying to identify owner of dog who bit minor at Kensington Park

The authorities are trying to find out who the owns a dog that bit a minor on Friday in Overland Park.

The incident happened around 3:35 p.m. in the 9500 block of W. 123rd Street at Kensington Park.

Two dogs were off-leash with their owner and one of them bit a minor.

The owner of the dog was described as a white woman who is about 70 years old. She was about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She had shoulder-length, wavy blonde hair, freckles, and a gap in between her two front teeth. She was wearing a tan t-shirt and shorts. She was also wearing green, floral print, lacy, closed-toe shoes.

The first dog was described as a large, black and tan German Shepherd with a purple harness and leash. The dog goes by the name "Frances" or "Francis."

The second dog was described as a smaller black and tan German Shepherd, possibly a puppy, with a red harness and leash. The smaller German Shepherd was not involved in the incident.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the owner, please contact Overland Park Police Department’s Animal Control department at 913-895-6420.

Second Press Release: Still no leads on the owner or canine. pic.twitter.com/u2X92TjvSF — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) May 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.