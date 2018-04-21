2 Bates County deputies injured in chase

Two deputies sustained minor injuries after a chase ended in a crash in Bates County.

At about 10:25 a.m., the Bates County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing a vehicle in rural Adrian, Missouri.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed the deputies with his vehicle.

The deputies fired at the vehicle, striking it several times. The vehicle then crashed on KK Highway north of 18 Highway.

The suspect was taken into custody in a barn at a residence north of the accident site.

Two deputies sustained minor injuries during the incident.

As is standard procedure, both deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

At the request of the sheriff, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation.

No other information is currently available.

