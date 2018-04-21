Poll: Greitens’ approval rating currently at 37 percent

A new survey shows that only 37 percent of Missourians approve of Missouri Governor Greitens’ performance.

The survey was conducted by Missouri Scout from April 18 through April 19.

One of the questions on the survey asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of Eric Greitens’ job performance as Governor of Missouri?”

Overall, a total of 37 percent of people said that they approved, 51 percent said they disapproved, and 12 percent were unsure.

For those respondents in Kansas City, 31 percent approved, 56 percent disapproved, and 13 percent were unsure.

When broken down by political affiliation, 57 percent of Republicans approved, 12 percent of Democrats approved, and 31 percent of non-partisan respondents approved.

Additionally, 40 percent of men approved of his performance as governor, while only 32 percent of women did.

On Friday, April 20, Greitens was charged with two counts of felony tampering with computer data. Click here for more information.

On February 22, he was indicted on an invasion of privacy charge, which has also made national headlines.

