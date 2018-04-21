Bowling event raises money for officers, first responders

It's been just over a month since the deadly shooting that killed Clinton, Missouri Police Officer Ryan Morton and left two others wounded.

It was the second deadly police shooting in the small community of Clinton and happened just seven months after the death of Officer Gary Michael

On Saturday, people came together and bowled for hours at Park Lanes to raise money and show their support for local police officers and first responders.

One of the bowlers was Officer Tom Wagstaff, who was shot in the line of duty last year.

His family benefitted from money that was raised at the event that year.

“It’s a real honor to be here to support such a great organization and I really appreciate all the support that they’ve given me,” he said. “I love to be able to help support first responders all kinds.”

Officer Nic Kasper, who was working with Officer Morton on the night he died, was also here.

This year, where every lane at the event was sold out, the family of Officer Morton was presented a check.

“Really overwhelmed,” said Tara Morton, Officer Morton’s mother. “It’s pretty phenomenal to see the support. The community has been fabulous.”

“They wrap their arms around us and, as well as their officers,” she said. “They made us feel like family. Despite the tragic event that occurred, we felt a lot of love.”

The fraternal order of police helped sponsor the bowling bash.

