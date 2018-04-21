Verne Troyer, actor best known as 'Mini Me' in 'Austin Powers,' dead at 49

Verne Troyer attends the world premiere of "BOO! A Madea Halloween" held at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Verne Troyer, best known for his role in the "Austin Powers" movies, died Saturday, his family said in a statement. He was 49.

No cause or place of death was given, but the statement discusses depression and suicide, and Troyer had publicly discussed struggling with alcohol addiction. He lived in Los Angeles.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the statement said.

"Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday," it continued.

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside," it said. "Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

Earlier this month, Troyer was rushed to a hospital from his North Hollywood home on reports that he was suicidal, CBS Los Angeles reports. He had battled alcohol abuse for several years.

Troyer's big break was in 1999, when he was cast as "Mini Me" in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." He reprised the role in 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember." He went on to appear in the 2005 reality show "The Surreal Live" on VH1 and other reality series. He also had roles in "The Love Guru" and "Bubble Boy."

