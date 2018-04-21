2 men shot, injured in Lee’s Summit after pounding on someone's door

Two men were injured after they were shot with a shotgun through the door they were pounding on.

The incident began on Saturday at about 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of NE Bryco.

Someone called the police about some suspicious individuals, saying that two men were knocking on the door and refusing to leave.

However, both people were gone when the officers arrived.

Later, at 10 a.m., officers went back to the same location after someone called and said shots had been fired.

Officers determined that the two men had returned and started pounding on the door. At that point, the resident shot a shotgun round through the front door and hit both of them.

The two of them ran to their car. Then, one of them got a handgun out of it and shot toward the resident. They then got in their car and left the scene.

The resident was not injured.

Local hospitals were told about what happened and the authorities in surrounding areas were given a description of the vehicle.

A short time later, the Lee’s Summit Police Department got a call that said one of the men had been dropped off at a local hospital.

Kansas City, Missouri police went to that hospital and found the second man in the vehicle.

That man saw the officers and fled, which led to a car chase. He ended up crashing in Kansas City and was taken into custody.

The man who was dropped off at the hospital was in surgery, according to the last update the Lee’s Summit police heard.

The man who was taken into custody appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police, this appears to have been an ongoing domestic situation involving the resident’s current girlfriend, who was not there at the time.

The police are still interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene.

