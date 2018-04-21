Clay County Public Health Center releases notice about possible measles exposure

The Clay County Public Health Center informed those in the North Kansas City School District of the time and location where individuals may have been exposed to measles.

The notice was sent on Friday evening after the center was told about a confirmed case of measles in a Kansas City, Missouri resident.

That individual was at the Early Childhood Center in Pleasant Valley on Thursday, April 12.

The center said that anyone who was there between 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on that day could have been exposed to measles.

The additional information below was also included in the release from the county health center:

“However, if you have received your Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, the likelihood of catching the virus is unlikely. According to the CDC, receiving one dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective at preventing measles and if you have received your MMR booster, the effectiveness increases to 97%. The best way to prevent measles is to get your MMR vaccine and booster. Those not vaccinated or infants under the age of 1 who are too young to be vaccinated are at risk for contracting measles. Anyone who was exposed should monitor for symptoms of measles until May 3 when the incubation period has passed. The symptoms of measles generally include a rash that appears 7-21 days after exposure. Measles symptoms typically begins with: A high fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash starts to appear. The rash usually looks like flat red spots that break out first on the face and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. We are urging people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead and let the provider know of the measles exposure so that steps can be taken to protect other patients and staff. Measles is a highly infectious respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles cannot be spread to others by people who do not have the disease. For more information about measles, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/measles/about/faqs.html To report a measles case, please call the County Public Health Center at number 816-595-4364.”

