Pedestrian struck by semi on I-35 on Friday night

A man was struck by a semi-truck on southbound I-35 just north of Levee Road in North Kansas City on Friday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. The area is just north of the Kit Bond Bridge.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition had not yet been released as of Friday night.

North Kansas City police, Kansas City police, and the Missouri Highway Patrol all responded to the accident.

Two lanes of southbound I-35 were closed during the investigation.

