Driver in custody after running from police at sobriety check overnight

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody in connection with the aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer after he ran from a sobriety check overnight.

The sheriff's office was conducting the sobriety check in a lane in the area of K-10 Highway and Evening Star when, around midnight, a vehicle entered the area while driving in an aggressive way.

Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was stopped in the area of K-10 Highway and Cedar Creek Parkway.

After that, the driver ran away on foot.

The driver was described as a white man who was about 30 years old. He was 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighed 185 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt and light blue pants.

Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Olathe, Lenexa, Overland Park, and Kansas City, Missouri, as well as KHP troopers, conducted an extensive search of the area.

The vehicle was recovered at the scene but the driver was not found at that time.

He had been taken into custody by Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.