Liver transplant recipient reunites with medical team who saved her life 14 years ago

Kailyn McMillin's story that has been decades in the making.

She was recently reunited with the doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital who saved her life 14 years ago. Now, they are all coming together to share the importance of organ donation.

More times than not, McMillin’s journey has crawled by. From the ages of just two months old to 19 years old, she was a patient at Children’s Mercy. However, at certain times, such as this reunion, her journey seems as if it’s flown.

“Gosh, you look so healthy,” said Dr. Jack Daniel, director of liver transplantation at Children’s Mercy.

The two had not seen each other for 14 years. KCTV5 News was there for their reunion.

“How old are you?” he asked.

“32!” McMillin replied.

Daniel saved McMillin's life after walking her through her journey and diagnosing her liver failure. Hundreds of appointments, dozens of scares and many complications happened along the way.

“Ahh ... I think about it a lot,” McMillin said. “I was grateful then, but as I get older, I’m even more and more grateful because I realize how it could have went ... and how it did end up is pretty amazing.”

When McMillin was about 16 years old, her failing liver condition became even more severe. She ended up on the transplant list. The wait for a new liver was a whole year long.

When a match was finally found, Vicki Fioravanti, a registered nurse at Children's Mercy, was the woman who got to deliver the news to McMillin's family 14 years ago. She too was a part of the reunion.

“It makes all the nights that we’re up all night so worth it ... that’s the payoff for this job,” Fioravanti said.

The reunion happened just in time, as Fioravanti will retire next month.

The team said that seeing McMillin grown up and succeeding in life is why organ donation is so important. McMillin is now a receptionist in a medical clinic.

“This organ transplant gave her a future. It’s a pretty neat event, and this is why we do this,” Daniel said.

“I feel very fortunate every day that I can get up and go to work full time,” McMillin explained.

She said it allows her to give back to the medical field, team and donor that, 14 years later, continues to give her so much.

McMillin has not met her donor’s family yet, however she told KCTV5 that she is very interested.

