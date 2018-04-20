April 29 | March for Babies KC

On April 29, more than 8,000 individuals will come together at Paige Field on the Sprint Campus to support the March of Dimes. (March of Dimes)

We walk to give every baby a fighting chance.

Thank you to all of our walkers, donors and volunteers who have accepted the challenge to help fight premature birth, birth defects and infant loss.

We cannot achieve our mission without each one of you.

The 2018 March for Babies will highlight the strength of families affected by premature birth, birth defects and the loss of a child, celebrate the strides we’ve made towards accomplishing our mission and applaud the fundraising efforts of our donors.

On April 29, more than 8,000 individuals will come together at Paige Field on the Sprint Campus to support the March of Dimes.

Our goal is to raise a total of $585,000 for a healthier future for babies.

Join us at Paige Field on the Sprint Campus in Overland Park at our Festival Area, which opens at 9 a.m.

Superhero Sprint begins at 10 a.m. Opening ceremonies start at 11 a.m. The walk begins at 11:15 a.m.

Festival activities and award announcements continue until close at 1 p.m.

We will continue our Superhero Sprint this year for all of our amazing kids (ages 1-10).

The Superhero Sprint is a kids “fun run” that puts the March of Dimes “mission in motion."

With each registration, all kids receive a cape (while supplies last), and the opportunity to run in the Superhero Sprint that will start at 10 a.m.

Interested in volunteering at our event? Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.