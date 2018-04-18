Wanted: Robert Pompy - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Robert Pompy

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Robert Pompy is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual misconduct with a child. (CrimeStoppers) Robert Pompy is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual misconduct with a child. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Robert Pompy is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual misconduct with a child.

The original offense happened in 2009 in St. Louis County and involved a 5-year-old girl.

Pompy is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for possession of controlled substance.

His last known address was near Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Pompy should be considered dangerous.

